Former TNA President Dixie Carter took to Instagram this week to congratulate Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem & Sports Entertainment on acquiring a majority interest in AXS TV and HD Net Movies.

Dixie noted that AXS founder Mark Cuban and actor/comedian Steve Harvey will be "great partners" for Anthem.

"Kudos to Anthem Sports & Entertainment on acquiring @axstv @hdnetmovies. @mcuban & @iamsteveharveytv will be great partners. #wrestling #impactwrestling," she wrote.

Dixie also tweeted on the Anthem - AXS news earlier this week and commented on the current state of pro wrestling. She wrote, "Exciting news. Exciting times in wrestling."

As noted, Cuban will remain with the company as an equity partner. Harvey has joined Anthem as an investor and strategic partner through his Steve Harvey Global production company, and now has a seat on the Anthem board. You can read our full report on Anthem - AXS by clicking here.

Dixie made her comments before it was announced today that Impact's weekly TV show will be heading to AXS after the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 20. You can read our report on Impact moving to AXS from Pursuit by clicking here.

Dixie resigned from the company in 2017 after running things for 14 years. She reportedly still has a 5% equity stake in Impact, making her a minority owner with no power when it comes to making decisions. She last appeared as an on-air talent in 2016.

You can see Dixie's full Instagram post below: