- The video above is from Muscle and Fitness and is a workout video with WWE star Mandy Rose.

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, Sasha Banks will be the subject for the next WWE Chronicle. The episode will be airing on WWE Network on September 14.

- Charlotte shared her feelings about her upcoming match on RAW with a Bob's Burgers meme. As noted, the match will be Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte.