- The video above is from Muscle and Fitness and is a workout video with WWE star Mandy Rose.
- According to WWENetworkNews.com, Sasha Banks will be the subject for the next WWE Chronicle. The episode will be airing on WWE Network on September 14.
- Charlotte shared her feelings about her upcoming match on RAW with a Bob's Burgers meme. As noted, the match will be Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte.
https://t.co/dbZHy1VNSL pic.twitter.com/2s6alXyCAZ— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 7, 2019