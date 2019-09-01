Liv Morgan's tweet, "Let me liv" has gotten the attention of the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Bayley responded to her tweet with an "Okay" and a gif of The Rock. It looks like Bayley wants Liv Morgan to be one of her opponents and challenge her for the SmackDown Women's Title.

As noted earlier, Liv Morgan tweeted a video of her cutting her signature pink hair. The last time she appeared on WWE TV was on July 16 on SmackDown, where she lost against Charlotte.

Bayley will be defending the title against Charlotte at Clash of Champions on September 15.