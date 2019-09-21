As noted yesterday, EC3 won the WWE 24/7 Championship at a WWE live event in Manila for a second time. He would then lose the title shortly after back to R-Truth.
Apparently, the same thing happened today when WWE held a live event in Shanghai, China with the same results.
EC3 is now a three-time WWE 24/7 Champion, while R-Truth has captured the championship 18 times.
The saga of @RonKillings @therealec3 and the #247Title continued at #WWEShanghai! #247Champion https://t.co/hKNRFtQtsH— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2019