As noted on Monday, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (nZo) fueled speculation on a possible appearance or stunt at last night's RAW from Madison Square Garden by posting a purchase confirmation for tickets to the event.

Enzo took to Twitter today and confirmed that the ticket confirmation belonged to his cousin.

"Some great friends of mine had beers in the ring w/ Stonecold in MSG. I text em & told em to retire: It won't get any better than that! PS yest I posted a pic of the tix I bought my cousin for raw. I figured if Im goin to be ACCUSED of spreading rumors I'd actually start 1 this x"

Enzo's line on being accused of spreading rumors looks to be a reference to recent comments from Triple H. As noted, both WWE and Triple H were quick to dismiss the recent rumors on WWE being interested in bringing Enzo and Big Cass back to the company. Triple H addressed the rumor while speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT in late August, and accused Enzo of starting the rumor.

"I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumors," Triple H said. "Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I'm sure spreading rumors is working well for him but I want no part of it."

You can see Enzo's full tweet on last night's RAW from MSG below: