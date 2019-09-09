Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (nZo) took to social media this afternoon to fuel speculation on a possible appearance or stunt at tonight's WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As seen below, Enzo posted what looks to be a ticket purchase confirmation for tonight's RAW from MSG and wrote, ".... round 2"

It's possible that the tickets were purchased by a friend, and he just let Enzo use the graphic for a Twitter stunt, but we should know more as the night goes on. Speculation is that Enzo was referring to when he was escorted out of the arena after sitting in the ringside area during the 2018 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Enzo wrote in another tweet, "So what's everybody's doing tonight?"

Furthermore, Enzo took to Instagram and posted a photo from the ROH appearance he made at ringside with Big Cass during the ROH - NJPW G1 Supercard event, which also took place at MSG back in April. He included a "thinking face emoji" with that post, which also could be what the aforementioned "round 2" tweet was in relation to.

Enzo could be in the New York City area today as his Instagram post was tagged in Penn Station.

Enzo has been away from WWE since he was fired in January 2018. There were rumors last month on WWE wanting to bring Enzo and Big Cass back to be top Superstars on the WWE NXT brand, but WWE issued a statement to the media to dismiss those rumors. Triple H commented on the rumor while speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT in late August

"I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumors," Triple H said. "Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I'm sure spreading rumors is working well for him but I want no part of it."

You can see Enzo's related Twitter and Instagram posts below. Stay tuned for updates.