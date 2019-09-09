Wrestling Inc. can confirm that top MMA promotion Bellator has offered former Impact X-Division and WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins a chance to fight for the promotion.

We are told that the initial timeline offered to Perkins for the fight was too short, but conversations are on-going. Bellator was hoping to land Perkins for a fight in November.

Currently the two sides are discussing logistics such as pay and the weight class that he would fight at. The weight Bellator wanted Perkins to fight at was reportedly too high for him. From what we know, a deal is still far from being made.

Perkins is currently wrestling for Impact Wrestling under the name TJP. Perkins was recently a guest on our WINCLY podcast and discussed his return to Impact Wrestling.

"The roster is incredible and there is a broad spectrum of people that would make interesting matches," TJP said. "I feel like, for the first time, I'm not necessarily relegated to being in the X-Division because everybody is in every division."

