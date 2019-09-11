- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Clash of Champions go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

- There has been a lot of recent talk about WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm being featured more in the main NXT brand going forward, according to PWInsider. Storm, a former Mae Young Classic winner, dropped the NXT UK Women's Title to Kay Lee Ray at the NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event a few weeks back.

On a related note, Pete Dunne is currently moving to the United States to full-time. It's expected that he will continue to be featured in a prominent role on the main NXT brand moving forward.

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live tapings from MSG were not sold out, and there was a much smaller crowd than there was for Monday's RAW from the same venue. WWE announced during the tapings, to the live crowd, that the post-205 Live dark main event would feature "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team, which we reported on last night with videos from the match at this link.

A correspondent in attendance noted that even The Fiend wasn't enough to get fans to stick around as many were seen leaving after SmackDown ended. Below is a fan photo of empty seats before The Fiend came out: