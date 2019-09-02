- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring emotional Intercontinental Title wins. As noted, WWE is celebrating 40 years of the IC Title this week.

- An encore presentation of the new "WWE Day Of" special on SummerSlam 2019 will air on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. A WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" encore presentation will air on the Network this Saturday at 8pm ET. You can find both specials on the WWE Network now.

- As seen below, Finn Balor took to Twitter today and revealed a new look. Balor, who got married to Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez last weekend, is currently taking time away from WWE but should be back in action this fall.