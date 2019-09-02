- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring emotional Intercontinental Title wins. As noted, WWE is celebrating 40 years of the IC Title this week.
- An encore presentation of the new "WWE Day Of" special on SummerSlam 2019 will air on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. A WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" encore presentation will air on the Network this Saturday at 8pm ET. You can find both specials on the WWE Network now.
- As seen below, Finn Balor took to Twitter today and revealed a new look. Balor, who got married to Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez last weekend, is currently taking time away from WWE but should be back in action this fall.
PEACE pic.twitter.com/SOLPfu5Sxj— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) September 2, 2019