- In the video above, Cathy Kelley previews the quarterfinals of the WWE King of the Ring tournament. The quarterfinals kick off this Monday, and feature Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin on RAW. They continue on Tuesday on SmackDown with Elias vs. Ali and Chad Gable vs. Andrade.

- Following the cancellation of a pair of WWE live events, most of the top WWE stars have this weekend off, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. WWE is only running one live event this weekend with a RAW live event on Sunday at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. WWE had cancelled a live event scheduled for tonight in Bangor, Maine, as well as one on Saturday in Portland, Maine.

- As we reported last week, Finn Balor married Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez. The couple went public about their relationship back in June and stated that they had been dating for a long time. Balor posted some more photos from their ceremony, which you can check out below.