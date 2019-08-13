WWE has canceled 5 upcoming RAW live events, according to PWInsider. The following events have been nixed:

* Friday, August 23 in Bossier City, Louisiana

* Saturday, August 24 in Lafayette, Louisiana

* Sunday, August 25 in Mobile, Alabama

* Friday, August 30 in Bangor, Maine

* Saturday, August 31 in Portland, Maine

The RAW tour being cancelled from August 23 - 25th is the first time in recent memory that a red brand weekend tour has been nixed so close to the shows. WWE had also cancelled a weekend SmackDown tour earlier this month. The RAW live event scheduled for Sunday, September 1 in White Plains, New York is still on the schedule, at least as of this writing.

In another interesting note on WWE live events, there are currently no more Monday SmackDown live events on the schedule. As noted, once SmackDown moves to FOX in October, the SmackDown brand is expected to be touring from Thursday - Sunday while the RAW brand will stick to Friday - Monday.