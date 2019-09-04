- This week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain his title over Jordan Myles in the main event. Myles earned the title shot by winning the recent NXT Breakout Tournament. Below is video from the match and above is post-show footage of Keith Lee speaking to Myles after Cathy Kelley tried to get comments.

"Look bro, I know you don't have words like, right now, but there's something I want you to think about," Lee said after asking Cathy for a moment with Myles. "I met you in 2008 in Texas, told you back then you were going to be something special. I think you've proved it to everyone in the NXT Universe. You don't need to be down about what you just experienced. Another opportunity is going to come, that I promise you. For that opportunity, you'll be ready. Keep your head up, bro."

- NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a non-title match for next Wednesday's NXT episode. It was also announced that Johnny Gargano will address his NXT future next week.

Regal has also announced a Triple Threat for the September 18 NXT episode, which will be the USA Network premiere. The participants are Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Mia Yim, and the winner will become the new #1 contender to Baszler for a future title shot.

- This week's NXT episode also saw the former Team 3.0 make their official TV debuts, Matt Martel and Chase Parker. They lost to Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

The Canadian tag team, formerly known as Scott Parker and Shane Matthews, signed with WWE in January of this year. They actually wrestled an enhancement match against The Revival in early 2016, and then were brought back for a WWE Performance Center tryout camp later that fall. They also worked a squash match against The Authors of Pain on the April 30, 2018 RAW episode.

Below are a few shots from the match: