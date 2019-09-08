As it was noted yesterday, ROH star Flip Gordon got kicked out of Villain Enterprises. Today, a user on Twitter told Flip Gordon that he should join the Bullet Club, which Gordon asked, "Are they still a thing?"

Bullet Club member Tama Tonga wasn't happy with the question. The NJPW star and current IWGP Tag Team champion replied, "Is your company?"

Tonga tweeted after, "I've never never seen a handicapped Mercenary before...Villain Enterprises really doing a good job recruiting the best."

Tama Tonga also made fun of Villain Enterprises calling them the failed Being The Elite recruiters. He wrote, "You got a 5'2 Mary Poppins as your leader, a one-leg one arm handicapped mercenary, a 68-year-old " Frankenstein" who's "not human" but obviously IS when he DOVE at the floor and split his f--kin wig...what are you guys? The failed #BTE recruits?"

