Former Impact Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today to receive an in-ring tryout, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

There's no word yet on how the tryout went, of if WWE will be offering her a deal.

Scarlett was released from her Impact Wrestling back in June after first appearing under her most recent deal in the summer of 2018. She previously appeared on WWE TV as a Rosebud for Adam Rose in June 2014, and lost a squash to Nia Jax in December 2016.

Killer Kross, who is currently dating Bordeaux, spoke with us back in July and teased "breaking news" coming soon for her.

"GREAT QUESTION! [Laughs]," Kross replies when asked why Bordeaux received her release from Impact while he didn't. "I suppose that will be a story that she will tell one day when the time is right. But we are very happy and the future is looking super interesting for her. There'll be some breaking news about that in the immediate future."

Stay tuned for updates from Bordeaux's tryout.