Just last month Scarlett Bordeaux requested her release from Impact Wrestling and the release was granted. Her boyfriend Killer Kross also requested his release, but that has not been granted as he is still working for Impact.

Kross was asked about how his girlfriend was freed from Impact while he remains behind when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"GREAT QUESTION! [Laughs] I suppose that will be a story that she will tell one day when the time is right. But we are very happy and the future is looking super interesting for her. There'll be some breaking news about that in the immediate future," Kross revealed.

Kross said Bordeaux's phone blew up after Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman brought up her name to Brandi Rhodes this past weekend at AEW Fight For The Fallen. Brandi was short in her reply about Bordeaux and Kross didn't even know how to take her response.

"I think people are just interested to see where free agents are going to be going. Fans have expressed for the last year-and-a-half that they wanna see her in AEW amongst a lot of other people," Kross said. "She's a person that people are interested in seeing elsewhere on a bigger stage."

Kross was then asked to give his thoughts on the AEW product.

"I think it's awesome. Scarlett and I were actually at [Double or Nothing] and saw it live. We barely ever watch shows because we're in them and I don't think I've been to a show in a really long time where people have been weeping in the audience. That's really special when that happens," Kross said before adding that fans come to a show with preconceived notions of what is real and not real, like magic, but Dustin and Cody made them forget. "You can't manufacture that moment; you've got to have something really powerful there. It was really cool to be in the arena around that sort of energy that moved people like that. It was really awesome.

"Aside from that, the entire wrestling card was cool. I have a ton of friends in AEW and I went out there to support them and was so happy for them. So many of those guys needed that break and I was so happy to see them get it. I'm very excited for their future and I think their future is really bright."

Wrestling has certainly evolved over the years and Kross was asked if he thinks it's easier or harder to be a big man in pro wrestling.

"I think the general direction that things are moving in in terms of the majority of what people are seeing in pro wrestling is sort of like a hybrid lucha libre style. There's a lot of lucha libre in western or modern pro wrestling, now more than ever," Kross said. "I'm a great base and I did lucha libre and worked in Mexico for almost four years, and I don't necessarily incorporate it into my style, but I know how to play with it and engage it.

"I think I'm probably a pleasure to work with versus some of the lucha libre hybrid-style guys because I'm not landing on anyone. So, I'm kind of a breath of fresh air."

Kross said he is getting more work than five years ago and that mixing different styles into shows still needs to be done.

"It wouldn't be conducive to a successful show to book eight or nine matches all of the same style," Kross stated. "People get burned out after 30 minutes. How many times can you see a flying something before the audience stops reacting? ...For instance a little bit of comedy, a technical wrestling match, a big man match, a hybrid lucha libre-style…On a seven-to-nine match card there's enough room to put those players in there. Then if you want to top it off with a crazy name where everything is in there, you put Pentagon in there."

