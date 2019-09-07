As it was noted in August, Daffney shared the news that she went to the doctor and there was a possible cyst or growth next to her T1. Today, Daffney gave an update about her health, sharing about her visit with an orthopedic doctor on August 27.

The former WCW and Impact star explained on Instagram that a perineural root sleeve cyst was found between her C7 and T1. Her doctor even told her that he hadn't seen anything like it before and that she would need to see a neurologist as soon as possible.

Daffney shared that she's working at YogaWorks in Atlanta, though because of her condition there are days when she's in terrible pain and other days, there is less pain.

Below is her full statement about her condition:

"First, let me again say thank you for the love and kind thoughts ???? I wanted to update y'all as best I can on my physical health. For those interested on an update of both my physical and mental health - I'll be doing a live stream as soon as I can because I definitely need to. I went to one of the top orthopedic Dr.s at St. Joseph's Hospital on 8/27. After speaking with his PA, I waited very briefly and Dr. Jeffords came in with his cart and a monitor on it. He showed me a few images with a bright white spot next to my spine - which looked like the third picture, but it's between my C7 and T1. He sat down and said that he wouldn't waste any of my time. He had never seen anything like it and said I needed to see a neurologist asap. He put this rare diagnosis on the referral so they would get me in quicker. A perineural root sleeve cyst is found in the lower back - again like in picture #3 - but because it was up between my C7 & T1 it was unheard of. Plus, if you look it up (which believe me I've read a ton now) the patient usually only feels symptoms in the legs and that's only 1% of the time. And mine is my left arm, shoulder, hand etc. So we are all perplexed. The soonest I could get an appointment was 9/11 @ 7:30am but I'm gonna be there at 7 because this really blows. I'm in constant pain and have muscle spasms in my left shoulder, shoulder blade and bicep. My left thumb is still numb. I get sharp pains in my wrist and fingers. My neck is stiff just like it was after my surgery 2 1/2 years ago. I've been just trying to stay positive and push through until my appointment so I can find out what is going on. I love my new job @yogaworks_atlanta and I've been able to work, but sometimes it kills and then sometimes I have more feeling and there's less pain and it's not too terribly bad. It's weird. So I hope that explains my silence. Just been playing the waiting game. Literally counting down the days. Knowledge is power. I hope it's something that can be fixed easily so I can start taking some yoga classes on my days off and build back strength."