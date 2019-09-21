As it was reported earlier today by Josh, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has been hospitalized.

His wife Debra recently gave a quick update on Instagram. She shared that he had a severe infection and had two emergency surgeries in the last 24 hours.

Her full update was, "Hello everyone, this is Debra. This picture is hours after his second emergency surgery in 24 hours. He had a severe infection but we think we got all of it although he will be in the hospital for a few more days. Thank you all for your continued thoughts and prayers."

Below is the photo that Debra shared after his second emergency surgery: