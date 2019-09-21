WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has been hospitalized earlier today due to a medical issues, according to PWInsider. The reason is unknown at this moment, but Duggan had to pull out of some scheduled convention appearances this weekend.

Back in November, Duggan was sent to an intensive care unit in South Carolina after his heart went into AFib (irregular heartbeat). He then went in for a planned heart procedure in late March.

Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske had a chance to speak with Duggan during WrestleMania weekend to get an update on how the Hall of Famer was doing and more on his planned procedure from March.

"My heart went out of rhythm," Duggan said. "They tried to shock it from the outside which didn't work. So, they went in and did a procedure called an ablation where they went in and shocked my heart and got it back into rhythm. So, thank God everything is going good."

Duggan went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.