"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Hospitalized

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan is currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit in South Carolina, but expected to be released this Saturday.

A post was made on the WWE Hall of Famer's Instagram page tonight disclosing his hospitalization. The post features a message from Duggan's daughter Celia stating that he is an intensive care unit.

"Happy Thanksgiving from the Duggan family to yours! Dad is in ICU but is in good spirits and we are all doing good- we have a lot to be thankful for this year," Celia wrote.

A message from the wrestling legend states, "Doing ok, hope to be out by Saturday ! But will.miss the show this Sat."

Duggan, who is 64 years old, still wrestles on occasion. Here is a photo of him in the ring last September.