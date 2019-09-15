CM Punk has issues with many in the wrestling business and Hornswoggle is one of them. With Swoggle recently publishing his autobiography he is doing a round of media interviews and states that Punk questions are the most common.

Swoggle discussed his current relationship with Punk when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I have a feeling that with all of the interviews I do, that will be the No. 1 hot topic [laughs]. I haven't talked to him in a long time but it is what it is. We're two adults and if I see him, I would say hi," stated Swoggle who was then asked if he thought Punk would end up in AEW.

"I think he's very passionate about pro wrestling. Whether he goes there or is an onlooker on the sideline, that's Punk's decision."

Punk isn't the only one who rubbed people the wrong way in WWE as Swoggle also did that. He speculated as to what the reason was for that.

"I'm a very outgoing person. I don't get offended and am outspoken and I'm a people person. I enjoy talking to people and sometimes razzing them and that's just me," said Swoggle.

Swoggle mentioned the Randy Orton-Kofi Kingston beef in his book and now that has become an actual storyline. Swoggle talked about how that validates what he wrote and about what Kingston means to him.

"I'm glad it did [play out in a storyline], so I'm not just digging things up [in my book]. I'm glad it's being talked about on the screen," stated Swoggle.

"Kofi – I can't say enough positive things about that guy. When the WWE Champion wrote the foreword to my book, that's pretty incredible. That shows that he is still a friend to me and is willing to do something he knows is so special to me. Not only willing, but he knocked it out of the park. The foreword is amazing and it kicks the book off in a way that I was so proud of. It sets the bar real high and I don't even know if I met that bar in my book and he did it in a page-and-a-half foreword."

Since he spent 10 years in WWE, Swoggle had the opportunity to travel with many Superstars but his first traveling group still stands out.

"My first riding partners were Mark Henry, The Great Khali and Daivari. It was the traveling circus," Swoggle said before adding that Khali is very straightforward due to his limited linguistics.

"He likes to laugh and if he found something funny, he'll repeat it forever. I can picture us laughing and he would mumble it to himself and still laughing about it."

Swoggle's autobiography "Life Is Short And So Am I" is now available for purchase. To order a copy, click here.

Swoggle's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In it Swoggle discusses his new autobiography "Life Is Short And So Am I", opening up about the personal issues in his life, his pro wrestling future, his friendship with Ken Anderson, biting Vince McMahon's bare ass, his strained relationship with CM Punk, AEW vs NXT, his Cruiserweight Championship run, meeting Ultimate Warrior hours before he passed and more.

