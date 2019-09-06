Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Bound For Glory tickets are now available for purchase. The event will be live on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago, IL. For ticket information and prices, click here

Last week, things kicked off with an X-Division fatal 4-way match between TJP, Trey, Golden Magic, and Taurus. All four men flipped, flopped, jumped, and dived their way to a win. It was Magic who landed a perfect 450 onto Trey and won the match.

Trey's pals Dez and Wentz came out and represented their highly aerial group the Rascalz in a tag team match against Willie Mack and Rich Swann. Swann tackled Dez into the corner and his partner Mack followed it up with a six-star frog splash. Both Mack and Swann took the win for the night. At the end of the match, all four men hugged and raised each other arms.

Ken Shamrock recorded a promo at his home in Reno, Nevada, responding to the outlandish things Moose said about him two weeks ago. Shamrock stated that in his long-reigning career he has had more successful wins than Moose will ever have. He also mentioned that he will be in Las Vegas this weekend during the Impact live TV tapings to confront Moose face-to-face.

Moose responded to the message that Shamrock sent and said that he is not scared of him and is looking forward to taking him down.

The Desi Hit Squad were still trying to hone their craft at the Deaner's Compound by doing more farm work. It seemed that Raj Singh was enjoying his farm work a little bit more than Rohit Raju and Gama Singh.

Sami Callihan made it quite clear to Impact Management that he is sick and tired of the same old song and dance he's been having with Tessa Blanchard and Tommy Dreamer this past couple of weeks/months. In a cryptic video, Callihan addressed his frustrations and decided that he was going to take it upon himself to up the ante a bit. He now wants to cash in his number one contenders match ticket and get a shot at the Impact World Championship. There is a slight problem though, and that is Cage has still not been cleared to compete just yet. Cage, who is out with a back injury, has not made an appearance on Impact since Slammiversary XVII in July. Callihan won the number one contenders match against Blanchard at Unbreakable back in August, which grants him a one-on-one match against Cage for the Impact World Championship. He threatened Impact Management that he is giving them till this week (tonight) to get their stuff together and give him the match that he's been wanting, regardless if Cage is medically cleared to compete or not. If they don't, he and his oVe clan will create chaos, and it won't be pretty.

After her match against Big Mami for the Impact Knockout's Championship, Taya Valkyrie has now become the longest-reigning Knockouts champion. She defended her title against Mami, who put up a great fight to try and take the title out of Valkyrie's hands. Valkyrie though, was able to keep Mami down towards the end of the match when she put her in a submission. Mami tapped out and Valkyrie stood tall with the title in hand. After the match, Valkyrie couldn't help but brag about being the best Knockouts champion and no one in the locker room would ever measure up to her greatness, or so she thought. Right after saying that, newly signed Knockout, Tenille Dashwood, came down the ramp and into the ring and smacked the cockiness right out of her. Could Dashwood become the next Knockouts champion? Only time will tell.

Speaking of Knockouts, a tag team match turned into a six-woman tag. after Madison Rayne (who wasn't supposed to be a part of the match in the first place) got involved with the already set match between Kiera Hogan and Vanilla Vargas versus Jordynne Grace and Chik Tormenta. When Rayne attacked Grace and Tormenta from the outside, Rosemary made her way down to the ring to settle the score. Impact Management decided to have Rayne join on with Hogan and Vargas and Rosemary to join Grace and Tormenta. Rayne and Hogan walked away from the match when Rosemary was tagged in by her team. Vargas was all alone with no one to tag to. Rosemary planted her down on the mat and picked up the win for her team.

Ace Austin once again pulled all the stops last week by hiring Reno Scum to portray beach robbers and steal Alisha Edward's purse. Austin ran after one of the "robbers" and came back thinking that he had just won Alisha over. It turns out that Alisha wasn't too impressed and left soon after she received her purse.

The North came on to LAX's turf, bragging about how they're the best tag team on Impact. LAX wholeheartedly disagreed with that statement and decided to challenge the Impact tag champs in a career versus title match, which will take place tonight.

The main event of the night was Rhino versus Michael Elgin in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Both men dragged one another in and around the crowd, on the ramp, around the ring, etc. With a table set up in the corner of the ring, Rhino tried to send Elgin right into it with a spear, but Elgin sidestepped, and Rhino slammed right through the table splitting it right in half. Elgin took advantage of the injured Rhino with an Elgin Bomb. He went for the cover and came out victorious.

Our live coverage will begin soon. Stay tuned!

