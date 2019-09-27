Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Starting Tuesday, October 1st, AXS TV will air each of Impact's biggest pay-per-view events from this year, which will lead up to Impact's weekly televised premiere on Tuesday, October 29th. To see the full schedule of which pay-per-views will air, click here. Impact Wrestling will still be airing its weekly episodes on Fridays until October 29th on the Pursuit Chanel and Twitch (online).

Bound For Glory tickets are now available for purchase. The event will be live on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago, IL. For ticket information and prices, click here.

Last week, the show began in an eight-man/woman tag team match. It was oVe versus Tessa Blanchard, Rhino, Rob Van Dam, and Tommy Dreamer. In the match, bodies were flying and landing everywhere. The match ended when Blanchard put Jake Crist in a submission hold. He could not tolerate the pain anymore and tapped out. Commentator Josh Mathews mentioned at the beginning of the match how Blanchard's team looked just like The Avengers, and they certainly did.

Alisha Edwards received an opportunity to dethrone Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, who is now the longest reigning women's champion in the company. She has now held the title for over 260+ days, surpassing Taryn Terrell (238 days), Rosemary (213 days), and Gail Kim (210 days). Valkyrie just couldn't be caught. While the match was going on, an injured Ace Austin with the help of a medical assistant, wheeled his way down to the ring to support Alisha in her match up. Towards the end of the match, John E. Bravo pulled Alisha out of the ring, after she went for a cover. Austin was furious that Bravo did that. He got out of the wheelchair and attacked Bravo while Alisha's back was turned. Valkyrie retained the title, but afterward, Austin went back to pretending he was severely injured and fell right out of his wheelchair. Alisha ran to him and tried to get someone to help him make his way to the back.

Mahabali Shera made his in-ring return against one-half of The Deaners, Cody Deaner. Shera had the upper hand in the match by throwing down several chokeslams and powerbombs. Shera picked up the win. The war between The Desi Hit Squad and The Deaners is far from over.

All three men from The Rascalz teamed up and took on Australian Suicide, Arez, and Toxin in a six-man tag team match. Each one gave it their all, but it was The Rascalz who picked up the win after Dez and Wentz worked together and took out Suicide. Each week, The Rascalz prove time and time again why they are the best in their respected division.

Jessicka Havok and Su Yung's no disqualification match was quite brutal. Both women did not hold back in this match. After Yung picked up the win, they both continued brawling backstage. Havok out of nowhere took out a rope, wrapped the rope around Yung's neck, and hung her over the stair rail. Yung was rushed to the hospital. Upon her arrival at the hospital, Yung was flatlining. The doctors concluded that there wasn't much else they could do. A few seconds later after the doctors walked away, the camera paneled back over on Yung who awoke. Is Yung now "undead?" Recently, all of her social media profiles have disappeared. What does all this mean?

In the final match, LAX wrestled Willie Mack and Rich Swann one last time before officially saying goodbye to Impact. All four men pulled out their best move sets. It was Mack and Swann who came out on top after a Phonix Splash and a six-star frog splash. When the match was over, the Impact roaster made their way down to the ring to celebrate and say goodbye to one of the best tag team groups that Impact has ever had.

Now that the Impact tapings have concluded in Mexico City, tonight, the Impact roaster will make their way to "Sin City" Las Vegas. What will happen during the Vegas tapings?

Our live coverage will begin soon. Stay tuned!

Commentators Don Callis and Josh Mathews welcome fans to a new episode of Impact. Both men are dressed up in tuxedos for Brian Cage and Melissa Santo's wedding, which will happen later on in the episode.

The camera panels back to the ring and LAX's music plays. Two guys come out dressed exactly like LAX. It's The North. They make their way to the ring, mimicking the former tag team who wrestled their final match for Impact last week.



