It will be the end of an era as Joey Janela wraps up his GCW career at the promotion's Curtain Call event tonight. Janela has wrestled for GCW since 2014 and also hosted his Spring Break shows in coordination with the promotion.

Janela talked about what GCW has meant to him and his career when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I've been there since the beginning and took a lot of risks for them. We watched each other grow to be responsible adults. Well, they're at least responsible adults, me, not so much. Still, it means a lot to me as I've watched them grow and sell out shows all over the country. So, it means a lot," Janela said before adding that he will still be allowed to do Spring Break each year and maybe "a few others."

"Right now I'm really looking forward to letting my body rest. I've been going pretty hard this summer so I'm looking forward to that and having some weekends off. And just looking forward to TV and all the fame that comes with it."

When asked what specifically about fame he is most looking forward to, Janela said he's looking forward to his drinks being bought for him.

Brett Lauderdale is GCW's founder and a co-owner and Janela was asked what he does so well that makes GCW such a popular promotion to work for and to watch.

"He's a smart dude who knows how to strike when the iron is hot. He definitely knows what he is doing and a lot of his shows are different types of pro wrestling shows," stated Janela. "He had Nick Gage which started it all and the Tournament of Survival. Then there's Spring Break and Bloodsport and this year was Orange Cassidy. I'm sure there will be many other themed shows after very charismatic individuals. But Brett is great putting these together and getting the buzz flowing."

Both WWE and AEW have made it a habit of scooping up talented individuals for the ring and for behind the scenes. Janela was asked if he would like to see Lauderdale in AEW alongside himself.

"I would like that. With AEW, a lot of there talent have gotten a lot of buzz from GCW. So I'm hoping that some time in the future we can work something out," said Janela. "But right now AEW is trying to get its footing and they have bigger things to worry about. But I hope one day we can work something out."

Janela isn't the only one on the way out of GCW as they will also have to fill the voids of Jungle Boy and Marko. Janela talked about the guys who will step up for GCW with all of these established stars departing.

"Well they're already establishing guys like Alex Zayne, Effy and Chris Dickinson. Now they're putting them on more shows and I don't think it will be an issue for GCW to recoup from all of this signage. I think those guys are gonna step up to the plate and especially Tony Deppen who is probably the biggest workhorse on the indies in 2019. So, I think they're gonna be alright," stated Janela.

In regards to Effy, who has been featured at Janela's Spring Break shows, Janela discussed what Effy has that can make him one of GCW's top stars.

"I think he's great and very charismatic. He can hang with the best of them and he proved that on the feature GCW shows," said Janela. "He had a match on All Out weekend with Nick Gage that got great reviews and he stepped out of his element for that. I think he's gonna be one of these guys who gets better and better by just wrestling all of these different types of wrestlers at GCW."

GCW took chances and those translated into success and that line of thinking is the advice that Janela would give to other indie promotions.

"Just think outside the box and don't try to emulate other people. GCW, I know a lot of people compare them to CZW when they first started. But I think they've completely surpassed them at this point. They are gonna keep on being their own thing," said Janela.

"I would just say think outside of the box and don't stick to a formula. I say that to wrestlers, promoters, bookers – the formula is not the way to go in 2019. The formula has been done and you've gotta think outside the box."

