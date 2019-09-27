As noted yesterday former WWE star John Morrison reportedly has signed a deal to return to WWE.

Since the news was first reported yesterday, John Morrison, whose real name is John Hennigan has finally commented about it this evening.

Morrison replied to an article, "Thanks for the heads up @PWInsidercom ?? please lemme know when ''m signed with AEW- or ROH."

The last time John Morrison was in a WWE ring, was in 2011. Since then he's been known as Johnny Impact at Impact Wrestling and was Johnny Mundo at Lucha Underground.