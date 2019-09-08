- Above is the Wild Card Battle Royal from last April's NWA Crocket Cup. The winners of the match qualified for the Crocket Cup Tournament that took place later that night. Royce Isaacs and Thomas Latimer won the battle royal, but PCO and Brody King ended up winning the tournament to become the NWA World Tag Team Champions. As noted, before Saturday's ROH Global Wars: Chicago, Latimer and Isaacs defeated PCO and Brody King to become the current NWA tag champs.

- MLW announced LA Park will receive a a shot at Jacob Fatu's MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight PPV on November 2. The event will take place at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. Fatu won the title back in July when he defeated Tom Lawlor.

- As noted, Jon Moxley was scheduled to face Josh Barnett at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II, but due to the MRSA infection in his elbow Moxley is currently on the shelf and won't be able to make the event on September 14. Barnett announced he will now take on Chris Dickinson at the event at Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show will stream live on FITE for $19.99. Below is the updated card:

* Josh Barnett vs. Chris Dickinson

* Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Ikuhisa Minowa vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Allysin Kay vs. Nicole Savoy

* Zachary Wentz vs. Anthony Henry

* Anthony Carelli vs. Simon Grimm

* JR Kratos vs. Erik Hammer

* Sumie Sakai vs. Lindsay Snow

* Matt Makowski vs. Rory Gulak