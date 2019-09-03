Kacy Catanzaro took to Twitter this evening and made her first public comments since it was reported that she would be leaving WWE NXT.

"I'm gonna do things people have never seen before," she wrote, attaching a GIF of a modified Codebreaker to what looks like Jessamyn Duke at a NXT live event.

As noted, Casey of Squared Circle Sirens reported over the weekend that the former American Ninja Warrior star would be leaving WWE soon due to a back injury. Catanzaro, who is dating WWE Superstar Ricochet, signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament. She also participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

Catanzaro previously made a tweet shortly before the departure reports came out. She wrote then, "You just gotta do things your own way. Think outside the box. Push away that voice in your head that tells you to conform. Trust that little voice in your mind that tells you that you don't have to be like everybody else."

It should be noted that Catanzaro's WWE departure has not been confirmed. She remains on the official NXT roster as of this writing.

You can see Kacy's new tweet below: