It was reported earlier this week, via Casey of Squared Circle Sirens, that WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro is set to leave the company due to a back injury.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Catanzaro had not quit the company as of Tuesday. There is said to be something to the original story as there were definitely rumors on her departure going around NXT over the weekend. However, Catanzaro remains under contract as of this week. People close to the situation say Catanzaro has not quit, and that she is not injured to any significant degree.

The former American Ninja Warrior star, who is dating WWE Superstar Ricochet, is still listed on the official NXT roster. She signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

As noted, Kacy took to Twitter on Tuesday and made her first public comments since the original report came out. She tweeted a GIF of her in action at a NXT live event and wrote, "I'm gonna do things people have never seen before."

Kacy made another tweet this evening. She posted a GIF from her Rumble Match appearance and wrote, "Do things your way. [upside-down face]"

You can see both tweets below:

Do things your way. ?? pic.twitter.com/QcbBtGi2xA — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) September 5, 2019

I'm gonna do things people have never seen before. pic.twitter.com/G9KyFjD2R6 — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) September 3, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

