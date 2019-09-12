ROH star and current Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein was asked today on Twitter about rumors that Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor are coming together.

The full question was, "I'm sure you've been asked about this already, but with the rumors of Impact & ROH coming together, is there anyone you haven't worked with yet, but see happening if that occurs?"

Klein answered that she didn't know anything about the rumors, but she has faced many of the women on the current Impact roster and would like to face the rest.

Her full reply was, "I don't know anything about rumors. But the cool thing with wrestling is it's very fluid and at any time I could see any number of people coming through ROH. I have faced many of the women on the current Impact roster and would be thrilled to face any of the rest.

As it was noted earlier, Impact Wrestling is moving to AXS TV. Earlier this week, Impact's parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquired a majority interest in AXS TV.

Impact Wrestling will begin to air weekly on AXS TV after their Bound for Glory PPV. Bound for Glory is on October 20 in Chicago.