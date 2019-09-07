- Above are the top five moments from Friday's episode of Impact. The group included: Moose beating up Fallah Bahh and putting him in an ankle lock to send a message to Ken Shamrock, Havok and Su Yung go to war, RVD vs. oVe, Impact World Champion Brian Cage proposes to Melissa Santos, and at number one, The North retire LAX (who are now in AEW as Santana & Ortiz).

- Speaking of Ken Shamrock, he's booked for TV tapings in Windsor on October 25 and 26, according to PWInsider. It looks like he'll be sticking around the promotion after the upcoming Bound for Glory PPV on October 10 where he'll face Moose.

- Impact Wrestling has signed Daga, details on the contract are unknown at this point. Daga has also worked for AAA, Lucha Underground, and MLW.