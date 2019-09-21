Ken Shamrock is back in the squared circle again as he recently signed with Impact Wrestling. His most prominent stint in pro wrestling took place in WWE during The Attitude Era where he feuded with many of the company's top stars.

Shamrock was asked who his favorite opponent in wrestling was when he joined Busted Open Radio.

"There was a lot of them. I was blessed, I got to work with Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Stone Cold, The Undertaker. I could name all of them, but I think that my time in the WWF and the time with The Rock really helped me develop, and him also, where we both got to develop characters that were solid in that pro wrestling era," said Shamrock.

"I'd like to think that me and The Rock, at that time when we were working those programs, we had put on matches that were just as good as some of the top guys' matches. It was because our chemistry was so good together."

Shamrock and The Rock had a pair of high-profile matches for the Intercontinental Title in 1998. The first took place at Royal Rumble in which Rock defeated Shamrock by disqualification. The second took place at WrestleMania XIV in which Rock was also victorious.

That WrestleMania match featured a vicious chair shot from Rock to Shamrock and The World's Most Dangerous Man recalled telling The Rock to not hold back.

"Even when we went into it, I told him [to not hold back]. Of course, if you've seen the chair shot he definitely obliged me," stated Shamrock. "I literally told him, 'Bro I ain't selling anything if it don't touch' and I did that with everybody and I said, 'I can't do that.' And he looked at me and said, 'Oh, don't worry.'"

