Ken Shamrock is a 30-year veteran of both pro wrestling and mixed martial arts. He's back with Impact Wrestling for the first time in 15 years and is engaged in a feud with Moose that began on social media.

The World's Most Dangerous Man talked about his future with Impact Wrestling when he spoke with Chris Van Vliet.

"Right now the one thing in front of me is obviously Moose and being able to take care of business with that. Then I think after we do that, we'll take a look and see whether or not there's more for us to do here at Impact. I like what I see so far. The way I've been treated has been awesome. So yea I'm definitely interested at maybe looking at something a little bit deeper. We have to see where everything kind of lands after these two shows," said Shamrock.

Shamrock is now 55 years old and is clearly on the tail end of his career. He was asked how much longer he plans on lacing up the boots and getting in the ring with these younger guys.

"That's the thing I don't think about. I think about now, I think about today. I think about what I'm going to do tonight," stated Shamrock. "I focus on now and I focus on things that I can control."

One thing fans were never able to see in either WWE or Impact was a match between Shamrock and Kurt Angle. The two have bantered back and forth for years about facing each other but it has never come into fruition. Shamrock was again asked about a potential bout with Angle.

"That's a dream match for me, it really is. I respect Kurt. If you know Kurt's history, that guy was a stud mentally and physically. He was just one of those kind of guys that I could get behind. Having a match with him would really be an honor," stated Shamrock.

Another "dream match" would be between Shamrock and Brock Lesnar due to both of them being products of the octagon and the wrestling ring. Shamrock had similar praise for Lesnar as he had for angle.

"He's a beast. He's a guy that I would enjoy wrestling also because you look at him and you're just like this dude is a megastar," said Shamrock. "For me to share the ring with him would be an absolute honor."