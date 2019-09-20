- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla exploring "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's recent targeting of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins is set to defend his title against The Fiend at the October 6 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, inside the Cell.

- WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson turns 61 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Greg "The Hammer" Valentine turns 68, former WWE Tag Team Champion Tony Garea turns 73 and ECW Original Joel Gertner turns 44.

- We noted yesterday how AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega had some harsh words for WWE NXT and the roster when speaking about the "Wednesday Night War" during an interview. Omega said if they were on the same promotion, the NXT talents would be working the dark matches to his main event, and said that NXT has developmental talents while AEW has real stars. This led to an exchange with NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic on Twitter. You can read our report on the comments by clicking here.

A fan used Omega's comments to taunt Matt Riddle on Twitter. He wrote, "@SuperKingofBros it has to hurt to hear the truth hey bro ? @KennyOmegamanX is totally right guys Like you are dark match trash being shown on national tv and that is embarrassing"

Omega responded and corrected the fan.

Omega wrote, "No he isn't, I love Matt. We bros. Exceptions to every rule/statement"

Riddle then confirmed Omega's tweet. He added, "We Bros #stallion"

You can see the full exchange here: