As noted earlier today, AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega had harsh words for the WWE NXT crew during an interview with Sportskeeda.

NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic took to Twitter this afternoon to respond to Omega, reminding him about a match he had with NXT Superstar Keith Lee at a 2017 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla event, the same night Omega was also on the card. Dijakovic will face Lee again on next Wednesday's NXT episode, and he told Omega to tune in to see how it's done.

Dijakovic wrote, "Hey @KennyOmegamanX remember when my match with @RealKeithLee embarrassed yours on your PWG homecoming weekend of BOLA 2017? Tune in this Wednesday to NXT TV on USA at 8pm so two developmental guys can show a real star how it's done, again."

Omega responded with a 50 Cent GIF, mocking Dijakovic.

For those who missed it, Omega said AEW has real stars while NXT is full of developmental talents, and that NXT stars would be working the dark matches to his main events if they were in the same promotion.

"You can call it a war if you want, it's just like... to me it's like we're in a completely different kind of business," Omega said. "What they're doing is different than what we're doing and it's hard to say you're going to war with people that I call my friends, and yet we are going to war, and yet when I sit back and look at the grand picture, it's like I'm going to war with dudes that if we were on the same show together, the same show and the same promotion... let's pretend there were no wars, let's pretend there were no promotions, let's pretend there's just one promotion. If these guys were on the same show as me, they'd be in the dark match. They'd be in the opening match for my main event match.

"You're going to call that a war? You're going to call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it's fun for you to do, that's cool, but we're different planets and you're going to see that right away when you see 10,000+ arenas sold out, you're gonna see smiles on fans' faces, and you're gonna see real stars, not developmental talent, but real stars appearing on your television sets every week."

