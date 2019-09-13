- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Trent Beretta and Alex Reynolds from CZW, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor will hold its next TV tapings at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas on September 28. This will take place a day after the Death Before Dishonor PPV at the same venue. Below are the announced matches thus far for the show.

* Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Bandido vs. Jay Lethal (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Dak Draper vs. Austin Gunn (Top Prospects Tournament Finals)

- Kenny Omega headed to Japan and visited with OWE and DDT Pro-Wrestling. In the video below, Omega showed up at an OWE event, and also checked out the DDT offices with Michael Nakazawa. As noted, Omega will return to DDT Pro-Wrestling on November 3 for Ultimate Party 2019 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo to team up with his old partner, Riho.