- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Trent Beretta and Alex Reynolds from CZW, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.
- Ring of Honor will hold its next TV tapings at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas on September 28. This will take place a day after the Death Before Dishonor PPV at the same venue. Below are the announced matches thus far for the show.
* Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins (Number One Contender Tournament Match)
* Bandido vs. Jay Lethal (Number One Contender Tournament Match)
* Dak Draper vs. Austin Gunn (Top Prospects Tournament Finals)
- Kenny Omega headed to Japan and visited with OWE and DDT Pro-Wrestling. In the video below, Omega showed up at an OWE event, and also checked out the DDT offices with Michael Nakazawa. As noted, Omega will return to DDT Pro-Wrestling on November 3 for Ultimate Party 2019 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo to team up with his old partner, Riho.
#KennyOmega ???#owe pic.twitter.com/BKosz1HhSr— ??BANANA (@Fab_Simpsons) September 12, 2019
Kenny and Michael?Welcome to new DDT office?#ddtpro#AEW pic.twitter.com/pAKFZT8YX8— ????? SanshiroTakagi (@t346fire) September 12, 2019