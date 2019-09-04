AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

This match was originally supposed to take place at last Saturday's AEW All Out pay-per-view but it was nixed due to a bad case of MRSA in Moxley's elbow.

Full Gear will take place on Saturday, November 9 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets go on sale this Friday.