After a successful win via submission against Nick Gage on GCW's Bloodsport II on Saturday, Kross issued a challenge to former WWE Superstar Batista to fight him at a future Bloodsport event. Kross stated that he doesn't believe that Batista is officially done wrestling just yet. Fans were one their feet after Kross announced his challenge. You can see Kross issuing the challenge to Batista below.

Batista wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. Batista lost the match and took to social media the next day, announcing his retirement from the business. In addition to his wrestling career, Batista was also apart of the MMA community back in 2012, where he defeated Vince Lucero and came out with a 1-0 win-loss record.

Could we possibly see Batista come out of retirement and accept Kross' challenge to a future wrestling match at Bloodsport? Wrestling Inc. will continue to monitor this story.