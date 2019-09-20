Over the past few months every time Killer Kross' name has appeared in headlines it's been due to his ongoing contractual issues with Impact Wrestling. Those issues are still there, but Kross also took some time out recently to discuss other wrestling promotions, namely AEW and WWE.

Kross was asked about his thoughts on AEW during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"I watched the AEW show live in Vegas and I'm not saying this because I think I'm supposed to say it, in all sincerity, I was really blown away by it because there was just a different energy to the show, in a good way," stated Kross. "I've said this before but I just think it needs to be said, with all the different tools we use to illicit and engage an emotional response from an audience when we go out there, from putting our bodies on the line to the execution of the story, sincerity, energy, listening to the fans during the match, timing, everything.

"There was like people literally weeping in the audience; Cody vs Dustin. You can't orchestrate that, that's not something you can pre-plan. Putting things together you can't be like, 'And at this point the audience is going to cry.' That was amazing to actually be around. I don't think I've been at a wrestling event in the audience where that's happened. It was just awesome."

With the different artistic element of AEW, Kross played with the idea of possibly working there before remembering all of the issues he's currently going through with Impact.

"I think with the direction that they're going in with TNT and I think that with the flexibility that I've heard they are offering creatively; I definitely think there are somethings that I could do there and creatively get out that it just might not fly elsewhere," said Kross. "But ultimately, I'm not married to go in any specific direction for any company right now; it's even difficult to think about. It's stressful to think about just because of the other things that are associated with it."

Continuing along the lines of Kross' character being portrayed on another platform other than Impact, he was asked how things would change if he went to NXT or WWE.

"I'm in a place right now where I feel like it won't really matter where I go, I'm going to be able to do what I'm doing in any way shape or form. I've hit a really cool peak creatively with things, I know how to lay things out differently so it will work on any platform. People haven't seen me do that yet and there's a reason why, because I'm saving it for perhaps a direction that I finally go in," revealed Kross.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.