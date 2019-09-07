Killer Kross shared a video of the crowd at an Impact event in Las Vegas chanting, "Free Killer Kross." Kross also wrote, "Welcome to the twilight zone."

Killer Kross was denied his release from Impact Wrestling, which he requested his release because of disputes with his contract.

His last appearance for Impact Wrestling was on July 7 at Slammiversary in a First Blood match. Killer Kross wasn't happy with Impact over the match because there was no doctor on hand, so he wouldn't blade himself.

As noted earlier, Killer Cross has hired an attorney who is handling all of the communication between Kross and Impact.

Below is the video of the crowd: