It was recently reported that Killer Kross was considering hiring a lawyer to deal with his contractual standoff with Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider, Kross has indeed hired an attorney who is handling all of the communication between Kross and Impact.

Kross and Impact have been at a standstill regarding his existing contract since May. It was then when he requested his release as he believes he is worth more than what Impact is paying him but Kross maintained his professionalism and continued working for the promotion. Per PWInsider, Impact recently offered Kross a new three-year contract worth $40,000, $60,000 and $80,000 over the life of the deal.

A source says that those numbers are outdated and the final figures were much higher, but either way, Kross declined and is still on his existing contract which has 18 months remaining on it.

Kross is not booked for this weekend's Impact tapings and his last appearance for the promotion came at Slammiversay on July 7. Adding to the complexity of Kross' issues with Impact was that he participated in a First Blood match at the event, however Kross, who took the loss, did not want to blade for the match. That prompted Impact to secure fake blood hours before the event to which Kross agreed to use during the defeat.

Kross was also upset that there were no doctor on hand for Slammiversary considering that he was involved in such a match which required blood. Impact conceded that no doctors were present but there were emergency medical technicians (EMTs) at the facility.

Impact is holding tapings on Sep. 5-6 from Las Vegas which also happens to be Killer Kross lives. But despite the tapings practically taking part in his back yard, Kross will not be present and there is still no timetable for when or if he will return to the ring with Impact Wrestling.