At the Impact Wrestling Best of 2018 Awards, Killer Kross was voted by the fans as the "One to Watch in 2019." However, just months later Kross asked for his release from the promotion and it has not yet been granted by the company.

Kross talked about his current Impact status when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"We've talked about some things back and forth about what I said. I was comfortable with going out there and talking about that stuff specifically because Petey was there; he's a company guy," Kross said of speaking out against Impact on Petey Williams' podcast. "There's a lot of convoluted stories that came out about my circumstance and my stance with the company. Initially I wanted to ignore it but I thought I should probably do some damage control.

"I don't have anything disparaging to say about the company and I made that clear. The bottom line is that I'm a human being. Killer Kross might not be a human being but I am. The guy behind the glass coat is and personal circumstances change in life. I felt I was contributing to a greater degree than I was being compensated and I tried to find a common ground with them but we weren't able to find one. But I'm a professional through and through."

Kross says his Impact experience has been awesome but if he can't sustain himself he needs to look for other options. At the end of the day, Kross says he's lucky to be working with Impact and says its a tight environment and everyone is giving 100 percent.

"My status with them: hard to say. But I'm going out there and giving everybody my best," Kross said before adding that he should't say anything about getting a better deal from Impact because "hypothetically they could use it against me."

Kross mentioned that he is a company guy and he proved that by taking part in Slammiversary where he was defeated by Eddie Edwards. He talked more about Edwards and why he is overlooked in the pro wrestling industry.

"I personally thing Eddie Edwards is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world and is immensely underrated. People forget what he's done in his career. This is a guy who trained and worked in Japan and worked all over the world. Because he's so interesting in this hardcore role, and because he's been in it for quite some time, people forget what he's actually accomplished prior to that," stated Kross.

"He's just a guy who can work in any gear which is really cool. That's not something you can just condition a performer to do overnight. He can do it all. I would love to see him on a bigger stage one day and I say that respectfully."

Kross also recently took on Jon Moxley at the FSW indie show and he gave his thoughts on Moxley's interview with Chris Jericho.

"If you're in the industry you hear a lot of that," Kross said of Moxley's complaints with WWE. "You have to think three things: 1. You're not there so you only know what you hear. 2. Maybe that is one person's experience, not everyone's experience. 3. Maybe that is everyone's experience.

"You hear that and you hope that things have improved, right? I don't think the guy is lying and we've heard similar things for the last 25 years. It's unfortunate, but what can I say? I don't work there. But I certainly believe him."

Kross talked about how creativity is something so important to for wrestlers because they put their bodies through so much abuse. He also said there are things wrestlers do that they can do well, but don't really care about.

"If you're not feeling passionate about what you're doing for an extended period of time, that can be very taxing," admitted Kross. "So, that's what I took out of it."

Kross was then asked if Moxley's experienced made him less likely to want to go to WWE.

"No, it doesn't because I have to walk my own path. Take on opportunities in life and roll the dice to see if you can succeed. I 100 percent believe, and I'm not saying this from an egocentric place, I believe any company that I work in no matter what the circumstances are, I'm going to excel," stated Kross. "I think that any door that I'm going to walk through, I'm going to have enough in my hands that I'm going to be able to get what I personally need out of it which is a sense of fulfillment.

"I would contemplate working there and working for any company. It's going to engage me differently and force me to work through different challenges."

Killer Kross can be seen every Friday night at 10 pm EST on Pursuit and Twitch as part of Impact Wrestling. His confrontation with Jon Moxley at FSW's Natural Born Killers is now available for replay on FITE.tv. Kross' full interview with Wrestling Inc was included as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In it Kross discusses his recent in-ring confrontation with Jon Moxley, how the confrontation came together, Moxley's criticisms on WWE creative, if he is still interested in a WWE run, his Impact Wrestling status, how he's enjoyed his time with Impact, Scarlett Bordeaux's future and more.

