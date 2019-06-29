Impact Wrestling announced last night Killer Kross will take on Eddie Edwards in a first blood match at Slammiversary XVII on July 7 in Dallas, Texas.

Back in May, Kross had reportedly asked for his release from the company, in part, for financial reasons. Impact reportedly did not grant it after his girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, was let go from the company earlier this month.

Below is the updated card for next Sunday's PPV.

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH FOR IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

LAX (c) vs. The Rascalz

FIRST BLOOD MATCH

Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross

Moose vs. Rob Van Dam

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard