Impact Wrestling announced last night Killer Kross will take on Eddie Edwards in a first blood match at Slammiversary XVII on July 7 in Dallas, Texas.
Back in May, Kross had reportedly asked for his release from the company, in part, for financial reasons. Impact reportedly did not grant it after his girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, was let go from the company earlier this month.
Below is the updated card for next Sunday's PPV.
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin
FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH FOR IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact
IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
LAX (c) vs. The Rascalz
FIRST BLOOD MATCH
Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross
Moose vs. Rob Van Dam
Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
JUST ANNOUNCED!@TheEddieEdwards vs @realKILLERkross in a FIRST BLOOD MATCH at Slammiversary on July 7th!#SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/THEDSuUJwK— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2019