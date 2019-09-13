As seen in the video above, current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently caught up with WrestlingNewsCo to discuss his current reign as champion. Kofi was happy to show his belt off, and mentioned that he feels like a kid in a candy store being at the top of the company.

"I just so happen to have it right here. I keep it in this sack, I whip it out like Jake The Snake. You know what I'm saying? I whip it out and give you a little taste, a little taste! I don't want to make a scene here," Kofi joked as he glanced around. It never gets old, man. I'm a kid in a candy store."

With the upcoming premiere of WWE NXT on the USA Network set for September 18th, Kingston revealed some of the NXT roster that he would enjoy stepping into the squared circle to face. He's looking forward to the brand's debut and the exposure that is expected to follow.

"I get this question all the time and it's impossible to pick just one," Kofi explained. "I mean, Velveteen Dream, Tomasso Ciampa, Adam Cole, there's so much talent down there. I think it's a really special time. Especially, they're so good that they're getting to be on national television now. On USA, coming up. It's going to make them that much better because they've had a lot of time to grind, and they are very comfortable being in front of TV. They've bult their own brand, so I think it's going to be great for them. The more exposure, the better. I think the more people that can know about the talent that's down there."

Kingston made note of the simple routine he follows before he performs in front of the live WWE audiences, while also joking a bit about The New Day's "chef", Mr. Bootyworth.

"I just kind of walk around. I used to do a lot of push ups and pump myself up; now, it's just a matter of turning on 'the switch'," Kofi said. "I make sure our pancakes our ripe. Our chef, Mr. Bootyworth, he has all the pancakes and he's individually tests all of them. I make sure [Xavier] Woods and [Big] E are alright. I get some orange Tic Tacs that we have at the beginning of the Gorilla Position, throw a bunch of them in my mouth, swirl them around, chew them up, and then walk out there. That's pretty much it, you know?"

Kofi thinks the future is bright for himself and his fellow stable members, SmackDown tag team champions Big E and Xavier Woods. But perhaps even more important than title belts and accolades, Kingston is grateful for the bonds he has made with these men as they traversed the highs and lows of WWE together.

"Yeah, [Big E could be WWE Champion] eventually. He's got a [tag team title] belt right now, you know what I'm saying?" Kofi said. "He and Woods both [are doing great] - honestly, all of us are already in the Hall of Fame if I'm - not to toot my own horn or whatever, but The New Day, we've done so many significant things. E and Woods are incredibly talented individuals that I am so blessed to have been grouped with these guys. To have met these guys in life, to have met such great guys that I call my family."