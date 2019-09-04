- Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo vs. Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak has been announced for next week's WWE 205 Live episode. The match was made by 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick in the video below.

As noted, Lince defeated Carrillo in the main event of this week's 205 Live to be added to Carrillo vs. Gulak at Clash of Champions, making it a Triple Threat. Lince and Carrillo were attacked by Gulak and Nese after the main event, which led to Drake making the tag match for next Tuesday.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would rather see Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman or Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell. As of this writing, 66% voted for Strowman.

As noted, "The Fiend" Wyatt is set to challenge the WWE Universal Champion at Hell In a Cell, which would be the winner of Strowman vs. current champion Rollins at Clash of Champions. Rollins and Strowman will defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler earlier that night. Wyatt is expected to formally challenge Strowman or Rollins after the Clash main event, perhaps the next night on RAW.

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown saw Chad Gable defeat Andrade in an upset to advance to the King of the Ring semi-finals next week against Elias. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter after the show to praise Gable.

Angle wrote, "To me, @WWEGable was never an underdog. I knew early on how great he is, and was. He's now getting the opportunity to prove how f'ing great he truly is. They say he's the next Kurt Angle. He is not!!!! He's Chad Gable, and he's gonna win King of the Ring!!!!"

You can see Angle's full tweet below: