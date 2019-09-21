Kylie Rae is returning to the ring tonight at Freelance Wrestling / Freelance Underground Game of the Genders in Frankfort, Illinois.

Isaias Velazquez was originally scheduled to take on Shotzi Blackheart, but Blackheart wasn't able to make the event. Replacing her in the match is Rae, who has been out of action for the past few months reportedly due to a medical issue.

Earlier this month it was revealed Rae had been released from All Elite Wrestling, but AEW President Tony Khan said there were "no hard feelings" with the split. Rae's Twitter account was also deleted earlier this month.

Unfortunately @Shotziblack will be unable to join us tonight.



But I think we found a more than suitable replacement.



Tonight w/ @FreelanceUndrgd at Game of the Genders @DazeZhaVoo will take on "Smiley" Kylie Rae!! pic.twitter.com/mDroSXb5Mk — Freelance Wrestling (@FreelanceWres) September 21, 2019