- The video above is the newest "ABCs" of WWE from artist Rob Schamberger. Schamberger continues his series with M for "The Man" Becky Lynch, N for Natalya, and O for Randy Orton.

- ROH star Kenny King wasn't too happy with a FOX Sports broadcaster's Nacho Libre comment about Rey Mysterio. As noted by Josh this afternoon, Mysterio was at the Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders game.

King tweeted, "Why is American mainstream media so disrespectful to Pro wrestling? After the Olberman thing w Braun, and now this guy low-key shading The Almighty @reymysterio, why is it all good to Shade our business? Why doesn't this happen in other countries/cultures where prowres is?"

Kenny King was once a contestant on the second season of Tough Enough and a former Impact Wrestling star.

- Lacey Evans is back in the US after her run-in with the Edmonton police. The WWE star is going to the spa and won't be giving any further comments about the situation.

Evans' tweet this evening: "Single-handedly taking down Canada one nasty at a time Now that I'm back in ???? I will be checking into a spa for the duration of the day. My lawyer is on the case & I will be declining further comments or interviews while I'm getting treated like royalty."