- Above is the latest WWE Head to Head, which asked the question: "Is John Cena the Greatest of All-Time?" The two side debated if he was, or if someone like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, or Hulk Hogan sits at the top of the mountain.

- Mickie James went on a few laps around the Richmond Raceway with NBC Sports' Jeff Burton in a Joyride with Jeff segment, which you can check out here. James has been out of action with a torn ACL in her right knee. She had surgery in mid-July and is expected to be out seven to nine months.

- Rey Mysterio was at today's Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders game on FOX, as seen in the clip below with some strange accompanying commentary. Mysterio tweeted out he was "having a blast" at the game.