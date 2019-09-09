On the same day in which our WINCLY podcast featuring Lilian Garcia dropped, Garcia also had a podcast interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin that premiered as well.

Garcia talked about her appearance on Austin's podcast when she spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"It's always so great to get together with Steve," Garcia said before adding they caught up and discussed this at the Raw Reunion. "It's awesome. We have such a chemistry together and have been friends for years now. Even after we left WWE we always stated in touch and we lived in Marina Del Ray together for a while."

Garcia added then whenever they get together, the time just flies by and they always discover something new that they didn't know before. She was then asked about her fondest memory of Austin in WWE.

"Well the beer [laughs]. Anytime I think of Steve I think of beer," Garcia said before talking about how Austin's post-Raw beer bashes started.

"The problem was, at the time I was extremely allergic to beer! So that's how it started where I'm thinking to myself what do I do? I can't say to him that I don't wanna drink this beer with you. So that's when he started just pouring it on me and it wouldn't go in my mouth. He thought that was the coolest thing ever so that's how it all started."

Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast has been around for years and WWE recently announced that it is launching its own podcast platform. Garcia was asked if she's had any conversations with WWE about working on their podcasts.

"I congratulate WWE for that and I think they see how podcasts are growing. We'll see what happens, but I have not had any discussions with them at all," revealed Garcia. "They have been very supportive of allowing me to interview the Superstars and even having Stephanie McMahon on. Even Stephanie thanked me for having a platform for Superstars to tell their stories."

Garcia then talked about how crazy it is that she can leave WWE and do what she does now, including ring announcing for the Professional Fight League.

Lots of work goes into creating an entertaining and fun podcast and Garcia talked about how difficult it is for creating content.

"It is a full-time job and thank God for my staff. Some of them have been with me since day one and they help with the research and give me bullet points," stated Garcia. "But I like to keep it more conversation-based too in that I feel like I'm a little different than other shows in that I allow the conversation to take root and take me in a direction."

An example is Seth Rollins on her show saying he had done hundreds of interviews and had never revealed that he didn't know his biological father. He never had a platform to reveal that information before.

"When he said that I was like, 'Oh wow! How did that make you feel? Did it make you feel like you were missing out?' Then he talked about his stepfather stepping in which shows family doesn't have to be from your blood. It can be the people that come into your life and support and love you," said Garcia. "...Hopefully hearing about Seth talk about that [will help others in similar situations].

"I let the conversation go in a natural direction and I think that's what brought out the authenticity of it."

She then noted that the show has over six million downloads but she wants the show to evolve and grow such as eventually doing video versions of the show. She also talked about some of the difficulties in producing it when you are always on the run.

"Sometimes I'm in hotel rooms like when I went to SummerSlam and I don't have any lighting there and am just working with what I have. But I think that's part of the tagline – it's real and it's raw. So that's what Chasing Glory has been - a culmination of the team – and then the fans coming with the feedback and interviews like this, Nick, really help the show. So thank you," said Garcia.

Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia can be subscribed to on all major podcast platforms. New episodes drop every Monday morning.

