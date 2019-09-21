- Above, Knoxville local news, WATE 6, reported on mayor Glenn Jacobs (aka WWE's Kane) winning the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth earlier this week on RAW. Kane lost the title later in the show back to Truth.

- Charlotte spoke with ESPN 5 in the Philippines while WWE is traveling overseas. Charlotte spoke about her trip to Manila and traveling in general as a WWE Superstar.

"I don't know anything different. I think it makes me feel alive [to have] the opportunity," Charlotte said. "And I think the people who work you know that nine to five job. Yes, it's tiring and exhausting. And you're away from your families but being able to travel the world and entertain millions is that's what gives me the energy. ... I think my most important role is being able to have the opportunity to do international press to go to different countries and outlets to talk about WWE and what it means and the passion in the women's division. For me, it's just always taking it to the next level. And it's hard, but it's so gratifying. And it's what I want to do."

- As noted, WWE headed to Shanghai, China today for a WWE live event in the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Also making the trip was NXT Star Xia Li made the trip who picked up a win, teaming with Carmella. Below is video of Li's entrance at the event.