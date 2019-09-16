- The WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show saw WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retain over hometown star Cedric Alexander in a quick match. Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Cedric, and below is post-show video of Schreiber talking to The OC - Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Cedric said this was supposed to be the crowning achievement of his career, but he failed and he let everyone down, including his mother who was in the front row. Cedric said the loss is eating him up inside, but he knows the hunt for the title is not over. He said, "AJ Styles will see me again. He will see me again and I will take that title from him, one way or the other."

The OC mocked Cedric for losing in front of his family, especially his mother. Sarah asked about the post-match triple team attack on Cedric and they continued to make fun of the hometown loss. They ended the segment after talking trash about Sarah's mother.

- WWE has officially changed Luke Harper's name from "Harper" to his full name on the SmackDown roster page. Harper had been going by just his last name ever since he and Erick Rowan first formed The Bludgeon Brothers last year. Rowan's name was recently changed as well.

As noted, Harper returned at WWE Clash of Champions last night to help Rowan win his No DQ match over Roman Reigns. We have backstage news on the return at this link.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter after Clash of Champions and commented on his win over The Miz.

"This #ICTitle makes... Me beautiful like crazy. I am YOUR champion," Nakamura wrote.

