Matt Hardy seemingly announced his retirement from wrestling last year when he said "It's time" and had transitioned into a producer role. But Hardy ended up returning to the ring and used that time off as a way to heal up from various injuries from a lifetime in the ring.

At nearly 45 years old, Hardy says he isn't done wrestling as he explained on the Cheap Heat podcast.

"I feel good. I am excited about getting to work and kicking some ass," said Hardy. "I am over here just waiting. I'm not someone that wants to sit on the bench; I don't want to be on the bench. I have a few years left to do this and I want to be a contributor and I want to do something important where I am entertaining people and making money."

WWE is holding their first Raw in years from Madison Square Garden tonight and that venue is one that is near and dear to Hardy's heart. He talked about his favorite memories of MSG.

"I have a lot of cool memories at the Garden; one was when tag-team wrestling was really hot with the work that myself, my brother, the Dudley Boys, Edge & Christian put in," stated Hardy. "One time we main evented at MSG which was a very cool memory for me. We had a four-way tag and if I am not mistaken, I think the four teams were The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, Dudley Boyz, and The Acolytes. Probably my biggest memory that stands out at Madison Square Garden was at the Royal Rumble in 2000 during the Tables Match just because that was a big match for us and a match that after what happened on top of the Ladder Match, it was the beginning and the catalyst for the TLC matches."

Hardy has won 14 tag team titles in WWE as one half of perhaps the greatest tag team in company history. He also won six individual WWE titles and was asked if there's anything left for Hardy in WWE.

"I don't think there's really one more thing, maybe. I would like to finish my run with WWE as 'Broken' Matt Hardy. I think there's still a lot of money to be made with 'Broken' Matt Hardy. I think it's different; it's very 2019. I think a great example is The Firefly Funhouse with Bray Wyatt which I am really enjoying. I think he is really extremely intelligent, creative, think-outside-the-box guy and that is why we were such great friends when we teamed. I think he is very creative. What he is doing right now is very masterful. He has dialed in to the hardcore audience and there's such a good separation between The Firefly Funhouse Bray and The Fiend Bray Wyatt. He knows how to do the duality of the two. I am very intrigued and also super entertained between the two personas," said Hardy.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.